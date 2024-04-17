Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila is being widely hailed by the audience. Owing to this, people are once again talking about Chamkila’s life and his tragic death at 27. Now, in an old interview, Chamkila and Amarjot’s son Jaiman Chamkila opened up about his father. He revealed that he was still in touch with his father’s first wife.

Chamkila had two wives – the first wife was Gurmail Kaur and the second was Amarjot Kaur. He had children from both his wives – daughters, Amandeep Kaur and Kamaldeep Kaur from the first marriage and son Jaiman from the second.

(A file photo of Chamkila and Amarjot with their son Jaiman | Image: Instagram)

Jaiman Chamkila opens up about discussing father’s death with Gurmail Kaur

Jaiman is following in the footsteps of his parents by taking up singing as his career. In an interview with Cine Punjabi, he revealed that he has been in touch with not only his father’s first wife but also his daughters. The eldest is married and has two kids, while the younger daughter got married last year. “I have two sisters from his first wife, Amandeep and Kamaldeep. The older is married and has two kids, and Kamal is getting married this year (2023),” he said in an interview that took place last year.

(A file photo of Jaiman | Image: Instagram)

Opening up about his relations with the family, he said that whenever he visits them, they greet him well and this has been since the beginning. He added that it is neither Gurmail’s fault nor their (including his stepsisters) fault. When asked if they share their sorrow of losing Chamkila, to this, he replied that sometimes they do address his death. “She (Gurmail) would say that if your father was around, we wouldn’t be in such a state. He worked really hard, people’s evil eyes impacted him, and he had too many enemies. I have my sisters as well, we try to share our pain as much as we can,” he added.

(A file photo of Chamkila with Amarjot | Image: Instagram)

How do Chamkila’s children remember him on his death anniversary?

Every year, on Chamkila’s death, Jaiman along with his sisters organise a mela (carnival fest) in his honour. They invite fellow artists to join them in celebrating his music.

