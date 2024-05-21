Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of the town since they announced their engagement last year. However, it was their recent 3-day pre-wedding lavish gala in Jamnagar that grabbed global attention with many international celebs making their way to the extravagant bash including pop icon Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump. Now, it has been reported that the Ambani family is once again going to host a second pre-wedding soiree for the couple and this time, it will not be in India. The second pre-wedding will reportedly take place in the South of France.

When and where will Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s 2nd pre-wedding happen?

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the Ambanis and Merchants will be hosting a luxurious pre-wedding ceremony on a cruise ship. It will be a three-day affair starting on May 28 and concluding on May 30. The cruise will reportedly depart from Italy and conclude the journey in Southern France. It will cover a distance of 4,380 km.

Who’s who of the entertainment, business and political world will be invited

In the same report, it was shared that around 800 guests have been invited to attend the grand pre-wedding festivities. The guest list includes – Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other prominent figures. Apart from the guests, the cruise will have over 600 staff members to ensure the smooth hospitality of the guests.

Meanwhile, Anant and Radhika will get married in July in London, however, they are yet to confirm the dates. More information regarding the upcoming pre-wedding ceremonies is awaited.

Why did Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant host their first pre-wedding in Jamnagar?

In an interview with Vogue, Radhika, daughter of CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant revealed that they wanted to honour their roots. “Choosing Jamnagar was our way of honouring our roots and the family’s legacy. It’s the place where Anant works [at Vantara] and where we spend much of our time, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. It is also where Anant’s grandmother, Kokilaben, was born and truly where our heart is," she said.



