Amitabh Bachchan triggered concern among his fans with his cryptic "back gaye" tweet. This post came amid multiple bomb threats targeting his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, and an ongoing property dispute. However, the senior actor has issued a clarification and revealed his last tweet was about an incident that happened during the shoot of his quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan clarifies cryptic tweet

Taking to his X handle, Big B clarified that his belt broke on the sets of the show. "T 5850: KBC shoot pe pant ki belt toot gayi, jaldi se nada baandh liya, ‘bach gaye’ (T 5850: Pant's belt broke on the KBC shoot, quickly tied the nada, 'saved')."

Three Bomb Threats To Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

The latest development comes amid three bomb threats received by Amitabh Bachchan over the past month. The threatening emails reportedly named his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, among several other locations.

The first threat was received on October 23. The email warned of an attack on Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's office and Bachchan's Juhu residence. It also reportedly mentioned a grenade attack on a school.

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The second threatening email arrived on November 6 and named Jalsa, the Bombay High Court and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as potential targets. The email also made references to Khalistan and allegedly warned of an attack during singer Diljit Dosanjh's November 27 concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.

The third threat was received on November 12. It reportedly listed Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Mumbai Airport, the Mayor's office and several banks as targets.

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