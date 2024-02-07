Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently attended the inauguration ceremony of the festival, along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, discussed the various aspects of cinema. While speaking to students, the superstar recalled how his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan would watch the repeat telecast of many Hindi movies and revealed the reason behind the same.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals why his father watched the repeat telecast of Hindi movies

Big B said his father loved the poetic justice aspect of cinema. “Cinema in itself has its own power. During the last years of my father’s life, every evening he would watch a film on television on cassette. Many times the films that he saw were repeated."

(A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Instagram)

Confused by his act, Amitabh Bachchan recalled asking his father "You have watched the film, don't you get bored? What do you find in Hindi cinema?" To this, his father replied, "I'd get to see poetic justice in three hours. You and I will not get to see poetic justice in a lifetime." Big B concluded by saying, "And that is the learning that cinema gives to all."

(A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan | Image: IMDb)

Amitabh Bachchan says South cinema is not better than Bollywood

During the same segment, the superstar lauded d Malayalam and Tamil films for their authenticity but said it is incorrect to say that South cinema is doing better than the Hindi film industry. He said, "Regional cinema has been doing very well. But when we talk to them, they say they are making the same kind of films that we do in Hindi. They just change the dressing so that they look beautiful."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.