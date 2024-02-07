Updated January 28th, 2024 at 23:53 IST
Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Father Harivansh Rai's Take On Power Of Cinema, Poetic Justice Onscreen
Amitabh Bachchan recalled how his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan would watch the repeat telecast of many Hindi movies and revealed the reason behind the same.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan, who recently attended the inauguration ceremony of the festival, along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, discussed the various aspects of cinema. While speaking to students, the superstar recalled how his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan would watch the repeat telecast of many Hindi movies and revealed the reason behind the same.
Amitabh Bachchan reveals why his father watched the repeat telecast of Hindi movies
Big B said his father loved the poetic justice aspect of cinema. “Cinema in itself has its own power. During the last years of my father’s life, every evening he would watch a film on television on cassette. Many times the films that he saw were repeated."
Confused by his act, Amitabh Bachchan recalled asking his father "You have watched the film, don't you get bored? What do you find in Hindi cinema?" To this, his father replied, "I'd get to see poetic justice in three hours. You and I will not get to see poetic justice in a lifetime." Big B concluded by saying, "And that is the learning that cinema gives to all."
Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan says South cinema is not better than Bollywood
During the same segment, the superstar lauded d Malayalam and Tamil films for their authenticity but said it is incorrect to say that South cinema is doing better than the Hindi film industry. He said, "Regional cinema has been doing very well. But when we talk to them, they say they are making the same kind of films that we do in Hindi. They just change the dressing so that they look beautiful."
Advertisement
Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.
Advertisement
Published January 28th, 2024 at 23:02 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Nestle reports December quarter (Q4) resultsWeb Stories9 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.