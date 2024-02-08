Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Underwent Hand Surgery, Shares Photos

In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan disclosed that he underwent hand surgery before shooting an ad with Akshay Kumar and Suriya.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan undergoes hand surgery | Image:Amitabh Bachchan
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan recently shot an ad with Akshay Kumar and Suriya. In his blog post, the veteran actor disclosed that he shared screen space with the two stars for the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). He also revealed he did the promotional shoot after undergoing a hand surgery. 

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he underwent hand surgery 

Bachchan, who is the owner of team Mumbai of the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL), shared a series of ad stills for the tournament with fellow stars and team owners Akshay Kumar (Srinagar) and Suriya (Chennai) on his blog.

In the pictures, the 81-year-old actor can be seen sporting a wrist brace in his hand. “The ISPL, as has been promoted and delivered in adverts is well on its way to fructification and all the owners and the members that are involved, were needed to be in immortalised picture frames ..”

Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan with Akshay Kumar | Image: Tumblr

 

"So yes, a photo cum meet shoot .. a very quick in and out between the evening hours .. with our friends and colleagues .. such a joy,” Bachchan wrote on Saturday (January 13). The actor also shared a photo with Akshay, in which he can be seen showing his hand to the Selfiee star. He wrote, “Akshay, one of the owners .. and an explanation to him about the surgery on my hand." 

Advertisement

What's next for Amitabh, Akshay, and Suriya?

Amitabh, who was last seen in Ganpath, is looking forward to the release of the highly-anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD, also starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, will hit the screens on May 9. 

Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD 

 

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, last seen in Mission Raniganj, will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and Welcome 3 among many others. Suriya, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his 42nd project Kanguva, which marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Disha Patani. 

Advertisement

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement