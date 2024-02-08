Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Underwent Hand Surgery, Shares Photos

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan recently shot an ad with Akshay Kumar and Suriya. In his blog post, the veteran actor disclosed that he shared screen space with the two stars for the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). He also revealed he did the promotional shoot after undergoing a hand surgery.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he underwent hand surgery

Bachchan, who is the owner of team Mumbai of the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL), shared a series of ad stills for the tournament with fellow stars and team owners Akshay Kumar (Srinagar) and Suriya (Chennai) on his blog.

In the pictures, the 81-year-old actor can be seen sporting a wrist brace in his hand. “The ISPL, as has been promoted and delivered in adverts is well on its way to fructification and all the owners and the members that are involved, were needed to be in immortalised picture frames ..”

Amitabh Bachchan with Akshay Kumar | Image: Tumblr

"So yes, a photo cum meet shoot .. a very quick in and out between the evening hours .. with our friends and colleagues .. such a joy,” Bachchan wrote on Saturday (January 13). The actor also shared a photo with Akshay, in which he can be seen showing his hand to the Selfiee star. He wrote, “Akshay, one of the owners .. and an explanation to him about the surgery on my hand."

What's next for Amitabh, Akshay, and Suriya?

Amitabh, who was last seen in Ganpath, is looking forward to the release of the highly-anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD, also starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, will hit the screens on May 9.

Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, last seen in Mission Raniganj, will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and Welcome 3 among many others. Suriya, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his 42nd project Kanguva, which marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Disha Patani.

(with inputs from PTI)