Rajkumar Hirani has joined hands with the Election Commission of India to make a short film on voter awareness. The short film has been titled My Vote, My Duty and is on the theme Value of One Vote. It was released on National Voters' Day, January 25.

Celebs star in the short film My Vote, My Duty

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the few filmmakers of India whose films always come with a subject that severs the masses with some sort of social awareness. From Munna Bhai MBBS to Dunki, the director has always touched the hearts of the audience with his cinema while evoking their feelings. While this has always made the audience laud him, now, the Election Commission of India has collaborated with him to make a short film on voter awareness.

Helmed by Sanjiv Kishinchandani, the short film features Rajkummar Rao, Amitabh Bachchan, R Madhavan, Raveena Tandon, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, Bhumi Pednekar, Mona Singh and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. EC officials said, "The film aims to address attitudinal barriers such as indifference and apathy, reaffirming the importance of each vote."

Produced by Rajkumar Hirani, the film aspires to inspire citizens to recognise the significance of their votes and highlights the impact of every single vote.

More about Rajkumar Hirani

his recent release was Dunki which received a positive response from critics and audiences. The film made its place through action-packed cinemas and proved its mettle at the box office. Now, the director is busy with his next project Made in India, which is reportedly a biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke & Indian Cinema. It is written by Hirani and SS Rajamouli will be producing the film, but the makers are yet to announce the same.