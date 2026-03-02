Ammy Virk Pens Ordeal As His 6-year-old Daughter And Wife Are Stranded In The UAE As Tensions Flare Up In Israel-US-Iran Conflict: Every News Update Feels...

Famous Punjabi singer Ammy Virk expressed his personal distress amid the ongoing Israel-US-Iran airstrikes. He took to his Instagram account to pen a heartbreaking note detailing that his 6-year-old daughter and his wife are stranded in the UAE as escalations continue in the region. In his note, he also expressed gratitude to the UAE authorities for their action in ensuring civilian safety.

Ammy Virk's distressing note amid Israel-US-Iran tensions

On March 2, Ammy Virk took to his Instagram account to write, "The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. My wife and my 6-year-old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it's impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this. (sic)." He continued the note and mentioned the conversation he had with his daughter. The Qismat actor shared, ""Papa, I will hide under my bed if something happens. I'm a strong girl Papa don't worry" is not what a father wants to hear. Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day, we are family people."



Ammy Virk further expressed his gratitude to the UAE government and authorities for ensuring the safety of the residents. "At the same time, I know there are so many other families going through the same fear and anxiety. My prayers are not just for my loved ones, but for every single person affected. I also want to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts being made by the UAE authorities and the UAE government. From what I'm being told, they are working tirelessly to ensure people remain safe and supported during this time. For that. I am truly grateful. Let's continue to pray for peace, stability and the well-being of everyone there. May this phase pass soon, and may all families feel secure and protected," concluded the post.



Fans of the singer took to the comment section to send their best wishes and prayers for his family.