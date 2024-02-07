English
Amy Jackson Dances Her Heart Out As She Rings In Her Birthday With Fiance Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson marked her 32nd birthday on January 31 with joyous celebrations alongside her fiance Ed Westwick and son. She shared the photos on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Amy Jackson Engaged
Amy Jackson Engaged | Image:Amy Jackson Engaged
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amy Jackson marked her 32nd birthday on January 31 with joyous celebrations. Amy, who recently got engaged to long-time beau Ed Westwick, shared glimpses of the celebrations on her social media handle. Amy took to her Instagram stories, treating her followers to a series of heartwarming moments from her 31st birthday celebrations.

Amy Jackson drops video from her birthday celebration

In one video, Amy Jackson can be seen joyously dancing on her bed alongside her son, who joins in on the happy dance. The clip concludes with a heartwarming mother-son hug, all set against a backdrop of a well-decorated room adorned with colourful helium balloons.

Adding to the joyous occasion, Amy Jackson shared a goofy video featuring herself, son, and fiancé Ed Westwick. The actress expressed her happiness with cake emojis in the caption. Later, she posted pictures of a casual celebration at home, dressed in an oversized jacket paired with shorts.

Friends of the couple also shared stunning pictures from the birthday celebration. Amy and Ed were captured twinning in black attire, with the actress looking gorgeous in a long black dress and Ed sporting a dapper look in a black tuxedo. A particular photo showed the couple posing with a chocolate cake adorned with the word 'Congratulations,' hinting at their recent engagement.

Not only did Amy's friends share glimpses of the celebration, but Ed Westwick also took to social media to wish his 'kid' a happy birthday. The actor shared a multi-picture post, featuring goofy, stunning, and candid moments with Amy, expressing his love in the caption: "Happy Birthday Kid xx @iamamyjackson."

Amy Jackson gets engaged to Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's engagement news broke just a couple of days prior, on January 29, whenthe couple made a joint Instagram post. The couple shared dreamy pictures from Gstaad, Switzerland, where Ed romantically proposed to Amy.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have been dating each other since 2021 and officially confirmed it through an Instagram post in June 2022. Earlier, Amy was engaged to George Panayiotou and together they welcomed a son Andreas in September 2019. The two were supposed to get married in early 2020, but something happened between them and they parted ways.

