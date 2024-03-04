Advertisement

The Ambanis hosted a lavish three-day long pre-wedding bash for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. They kickstarted the festivities with Anna Seva on February 28, where they fed around 51,000 people of the Jogwad village. The Ambanis had invited over 1200 guests from across the globe including actors, politicians and business tycoons among others for the bash. The grand celebration started on March 1 and concluded on March 3. It was attended by Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan, Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Aishwarya Rai among others. Over 2500 dishes were served to the guests during the festivities. Here's all that happened during the span of three days:

Day 1: An Evening In Everland

An Evening In Everland was no less than a beautiful dream. Held on March 1, the first day of the pre-wedding bash witnessed a fancy cocktail party for the guests. The evening began with a beautiful drone show, which showed visuals of animals in the sky - introducing the guests to the latest initiative by the Ambanis, Vantara, which is an animal rescue centre.

Drone show 🤌 Ambani's are blessings for us ♥️ whether to promote our rich culture and Heritage or in oil ,gas , capacity building for the country....#Vantara pic.twitter.com/Kn1zy6ODHN — Anom (@_ThatGirl02) March 2, 2024

It was followed by a stellar performance by pop icon Rihanna, who marked her India debut. She performed on her various iconic songs including Rude Boy and Work. Visuals of the singer's performance went viral on social media. The pop star left India soon after her performance on March 1. The guests had an after party, visuals of which are everywhere on social media.

Day 2: A Walk On The Wildside Followed By Mela Rogue

The second day of the pre-wedding bash witnessed two events. While the morning event took the guests on a walk to the wildside where the guests were given a tour of Vantara, the evening event was a delightful sangeet night titled mela rogue. For a walk on the wildside, the guests were instructed to wear 'Jungle themed' attire. Photos of the celebrities including Deepika, Ranveer, Alia, Ranbir, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal are doing rounds on social media.

Vantara too was decorated in a pastel-themed decor.

For the evening event, the venue followed mela theme with giant wheel and merry-go-rounds at the venue. Guests were seen sporting Indian outfits. The night saw the Ambanis perform to iconic songs. Mukesh and Nita Ambani were seen dancing to Pyaar Hua.

Bride and groom Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani danced to Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were seen grooving to Kesariya alongside the real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Celebs including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan among others were seen performing during the sangeet. The day 2 festivities were concluded by an energetic performance by the Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Day 3: Tusker Trails Followed By Hastakshar

The third and final day of the pre-wedding festivities had two events scheduled. The day started with Tusker trails where the guests explored the beauty of Jamnagar followed by a brunch at Vantara.

Later in the evening, the Ambanis kickstarted their final event Hastakshar. During the ceremony, the family performed Maha Aarti, which was followed by a lavish dinner.

For the event, all the guests embraced the Indian tradition and opted for desi outfits.

The event also witnessed a special performance by Nita Ambani who danced to Vishwambhara Stuti, seeking blessings of Maa Ambe for Anant and Radhika's togetherness.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani also shared a cute couple moment during the last event of their lavish pre-wedding festivities. During the ceremony, Radhika dolled up in a beautiful lehenga was seen walking down the aisle while her groom-to-be Anant Ambani waited patiently.

The afterparty had singers like Arijit Singh, Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal and Udit Narayan perform on their iconic songs.

This concluded the grand celebrations with several guests including Bill Gates leaving Jamnagar.