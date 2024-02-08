Advertisement

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail, which is based on the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi, is busy garnering rave reviews from celebs across the industry, and the recent celeb to join the list is Anand Mahindra. He felt over the moon after meeting the real-life couple Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi over lunch and learned that they still practice their "philosophy of living a life of scrupulous integrity".

When Anand Mahindra met IPS Officer Manoj Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi

Taking to X handle, Anand Mahindra shared a photo with the couple in which he can be seen posing in between the couple, holding a paper that has their autographs. In the caption, he wrote a lengthy note sharing that the couple felt "shy" when he requested them for their autographs. "But they are the true real-life heroes Manoj Kumar Sharma, IPS and his wife Shraddha Joshi, IRS. The extraordinary couple on whose lives the movie #12thFail is based," he added.

Over lunch, Mahindra learned that the film’s narrative is true to their real stories and they continue practising their philosophy of living a life of scrupulous integrity. He continued, “If India is to become a global power, it will happen more rapidly if more people adopt their way of life. So they are the real celebrities of this country. And their autographs are heirlooms.” He signed off by writing, "I am a wealthier man today, for having met them".

About 12th Fail

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film starred Vikrant and Medha Shankr in the titular roles. The film opened to positive reviews and over its time in the theatres, it became a sleeper hit grossing over ₹66 crore worldwide against the budget of ₹20 crore. Recently, the team including Manoj and Shraddha celebrated the 100 days of movies at the theatres.