Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 10:07 IST

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash: Isha And Nita Dance To Iconic Bollywood Songs, Video Goes Viral

In a video, Isha Ambani can be seen joining her mother Nita Ambani on the stage during the pre-wedding bash. Radhika's performance video has also gone viral.

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash: Isha, Nita Dance To Bollywood Songs
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash: Isha, Nita Dance To Bollywood Songs | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash began on Friday, March 1. The festivities began with prominent guests from around the world, including business tycoons, politicians, Hollywood and Bollywood stars, and cricketers. The second day of the festivities featured the jungle fever dress code. Day 2's itinerary also included a walk to the wild side and a potpourri of desi activities. Amid the buzz surrounding Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash, a video of Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant's performance video has gone viral.

Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani steal the show with their performance

In a viral video, Isha Ambani can be seen joining her mother Nita Ambani on the stage during the day 2 of grand pre-wedding bash. The mother-daughter duo performed on the song Ghar More Pardesiya from the movie Kalank. Both Isha and Nita Ambani donned shimmery ethnic outfits for their dance performance. The video has been garnering much attention from the netizens and has set the internet ablaze.

Radhika's performance video goes viral

While Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani performed on Ghar More Pardesiya at the pre-wedding bash, Radhika Merchant set the stage on fire with her adorable act. Radhika Merchant performed on the song Jashn-E-Bahaaraa from the film Jodhaa Akbar. Radhika donned a shimmery outfit for her stunning performance and mesmerised the audience with her stage presence.

Advertisement

The third day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar promises a mix of adventure and tradition. On March 3, the grand finale is divided into two separate events, each with its own setting and dress code.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 09:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

18 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

18 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

18 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

18 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

18 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

18 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

18 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sangeeta Phogat lifts Yuzvendra Chahal in her shoulders, spun him around

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  2. BJP Hyd MP Candidate Slams Owaisi, Compares Old City Poverty to Somalia

    Lok Sabha Elections21 minutes ago

  3. Shreya, Shaan To Perform At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  4. Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Killed, 2 Injured as Landslide Hits House at Reasi

    India News28 minutes ago

  5. First Photos Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant In Desi Avatars From Day 2

    Entertainment31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo