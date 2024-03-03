Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash began on Friday, March 1. The festivities began with prominent guests from around the world, including business tycoons, politicians, Hollywood and Bollywood stars, and cricketers. The second day of the festivities featured the jungle fever dress code. Day 2's itinerary also included a walk to the wild side and a potpourri of desi activities. Amid the buzz surrounding Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash, a video of Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant's performance video has gone viral.

Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani steal the show with their performance

In a viral video, Isha Ambani can be seen joining her mother Nita Ambani on the stage during the day 2 of grand pre-wedding bash. The mother-daughter duo performed on the song Ghar More Pardesiya from the movie Kalank. Both Isha and Nita Ambani donned shimmery ethnic outfits for their dance performance. The video has been garnering much attention from the netizens and has set the internet ablaze.

Radhika's performance video goes viral

While Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani performed on Ghar More Pardesiya at the pre-wedding bash, Radhika Merchant set the stage on fire with her adorable act. Radhika Merchant performed on the song Jashn-E-Bahaaraa from the film Jodhaa Akbar. Radhika donned a shimmery outfit for her stunning performance and mesmerised the audience with her stage presence.

The third day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar promises a mix of adventure and tradition. On March 3, the grand finale is divided into two separate events, each with its own setting and dress code.