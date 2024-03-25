Advertisement

Alanna Panday, the cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, hosted her baby shower in Mumbai recently. The model and influencer, who married Ivor McCray in March last year, is already expecting her first child. At her baby shower, Ananya was joined by her boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. Some unseen photos from the time were shared recently and showed 'Maasi' Ananya cradling her cousin's baby bump.

Phots from Alanna Panday's baby shower | Image: Alanna Panday/Instagram

Sisters Ananya-Alanna's pictures from latter's baby shower go viral

Alanna posed some new photos from her baby shower. In it, Ananya was seen cradling her cousin's baby bump as the latter beamed with joy. For the occasion, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress opted for a white and blue tube dress. She kept her make up dewy which complemented her outfit and theme of the baby shower. Alanna and Ivor are expecting a bay boy and aunt Ananya's blue outfit seemed to be in sync with the theme of the baby shower.

Photos from Alanna Panday's baby shower | Image: Alanna Panday/Instagram



Sharing the pictures on social media, Alanna wrote, "One with the girls (sic)." In one of the pictures Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor posed with the mom-to-be.

Alanna, Ivor host a gender reveal picnic

Earlier, mother-to-be Alanna Panday dropped fresh photos featuring cousin Ananya Panday and actress Shanaya Kapoor from a gender-reveal picnic that she organised with husband Ivor McCray in California. Alanna and Ivor posed with personalised newspapers featuring the headline "BABY MCCRAY INCOMING" on their front pages.

Alanna, who is set to star in Prime Video’s reality series The Tribe along with Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Alfia Jafry and other social media influencers, looked gorgeous in a white slit dress. Alanna's husband Ivor is a visual artist. They married last year in March in Mumbai.