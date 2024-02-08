English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

Ananya Panday Reveals Which Romantic Movie She Would Love To Do With Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor are rumoured to be dating each other for a while now, but they keep dropping hints regarding their relationship.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday
A file photo of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. | Image:Instagram
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been in the news owing to their rumoured relationship. The couple have indirectly confirmed their relationship at a recent talk show, but they are yet to make it official. During one of the promotional spree for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the actress was asked if she had to act as an actress in Aditya's film, which film it would be. Can you guess?

Ananya Panday wants to star in this Aditya Roy Kapur's film as his actress

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the actress was asked, "If you had to act as an actress in the following actor's movies, which would it be?" When named Kartik, she said, "I'm happy with Pati Patni Aur Woh". On naming Aditya, she said, "Ok Jaanu" and reason, "I felt they had so much fun shooting the film and it was like sweet fun, rom-com and cute film."

(A file photo Ananya | Image: Instagram)

Ananya Panday opens up about the right time to make one’s relationship public

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ananya shared her opinion on maintaining privacy in a relationship and the right moment to take it public. She was heard saying, “I think whenever the two people in the relationship feel comfortable about it. I don’t think there’s a formula that works for everyone. At the end of the day, even actors in their relationships are getting to know someone and they are figuring something out and they want to keep something for themselves in private, without the judgement of a third opinion and someone else commenting on it.”

ananya panday dating: After being frequently spotted with Ananya Panday, now Aditya Roy Kapur says he will get married when 'time is right' - The Economic Times
(A file photo Aditya and Ananya | Image: Instagram)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's New Year celebration diaries

The rumoured couple celebrated New Year together in the United Kingdom and several photos from their vacation were going viral on the internet. A few days ago, a picture from their outing went viral, enjoying skiing. In the image, she can be seen wearing a black trench coat over a pair of wide-legged pants and a sweater. Aditya, sported a pair of denims, a black puffer jacket and a grey beanie. He can be seen holding Ananya from behind to help her with the balance on the ice.

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur's picture of ice skating in UK goes viral
(A viral photo Aditya and Ananya | Image: Instagram)

The couple seemingly started dating in 2022 when they met at a star-studded bash in Mumbai. Since then, the couple has been snapped spending quality time together in Mumbai and jetting off on vacations.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

