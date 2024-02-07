Advertisement

Tripti Dimri burst onto the acting scene with her breakthrough performance in the 2020 direct-to-OTT horror film, Bulbbul. Recently, the actress was seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which exposed her to a larger audience and christened her the new 'national crush', a title previously attributed to her Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna. The actress also appears to making strides in her personal life as rumours of her dating businessman Sam Merchant made its way to the internet. As the entrepreneur celebrated his birthday on January 30, Triptii extended a loved-up post to him.

Triptii Dimri’s shares mushy photos with Sam Merchant

Taking to her Instagram story, Triptii shared a couple of photos with Sam. One of them featured the two celebs cheek-to-cheek as they posed for a camera sitting at what seems to be a restaurant. In the other one, the duo was sporting helmets and sunglasses as Triptii clicked a selfie.

In the caption, the Animal star wrote, “Happy Birtday @sam_merchant. Wish we could be as thin again without having to skip Ram shaam pani puri…”

Who is Sam Merchant?

A quick scroll through Sam Merchant's Instagram bio will reveal him to be the founder of Waters Beach Lounge & Grill located in Goa. As per a Deccan Chronicle article, Merchant won the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002. He briefly tried his hand at modeling before embarking on his journey of entrepreneurship.

Merchant is also an avid traveler and often shares travel blogs of all his tours. He is being followed by several celebrities including Triptii herself alongside Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. He is a high-time social media influencer with his Instagram filled with branded content.