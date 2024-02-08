Advertisement

Ankit Tiwari recently took to his social media handle to share that he has dropped his plan to visit Maldives with his family amid the India-Maldives row. The artist said that he will now be going on a trip to the Lakshadweep Islands. For the unversed, Ankit was one of the many celebrities who joined the 'visit Lakshadweep campaign' under the hashtag ‘ExploreIndianIslands’. The row erupted on social media when a minister and some other leaders in the Maldives used derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he posted a video of him on a pristine beach in Lakshadweep.

A file photo of Ankit Tiwari | Image: IMDb

Ankit Tiwari cancels plans to visit Maldives

Amid the growing tensions between India and Maldives, singer Ankit Tiwari took to X to talk about his sudden change of plans to visit the island nation. The Sanam Teri Kasam singer wrote, "Plans changed! I with my wife and daughter were about to visit Maldives but we came across a rather better and an unexplored island in our very own country Lakshadweep Island. #ExploreIndianIslands."

Advertisement

He further wrote, "As soon as Aarya came across the pictures and videos from the place she immediately wanted to visit the blissful blue beaches and we just can’t wait to sail there soon. #ExploreIndianIslands."

Ankit Tiwari's post | Image: Ankit Tiwari/X

Ankit also reacted to Maldivian ministers and influencers who criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his photos from the picturesque Lakshadweep Islands went viral. "Why shell out for a destination which doesn’t respect the PM of the country which gives them maximum tourism every year more over security and military assistance too, when your own motherland offers you such immaculate, scenic wonders of nature. #ExploreIndianIsland," the artist wrote.

On Sunday, several Bollywood celebrities joined the #ExploreIndianIslands hashtag to promote tourism in the Lakshadweep Islands. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and many others used social media to praise the beauty of Lakshadweep.

Advertisement

A file photo of Ankit Tiwari | Image: IMDb

Deets on India-Maldives row

The ongoing spat between India and the Maldives has taken the position of three Maldivian Deputy Ministers. The India-Maldives row erupted following Prime Minister Modi's visit to Lakshadweep and subsequent social media comments from Maldivian officials. The Indian Union Territory of Lakshadweep, known for its beautiful beaches, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in early January. He posted photos and videos from his trip on social media, promoting Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

Following the India-Maldives row, the Maldivian government said it believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, and negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)