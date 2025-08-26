'Mard Ki Tarah Bolta...': Suniel Shetty Strokes Controversy Again, Blasts Mimicry Artist Over Poor Imitation | Watch Viral Video

Suniel Shetty was in Bhopal recently to partake in a Janmashtami event. In a now viral video, the actor could be seen losing his cool at a mimicry artist who was keeping the audience entertained by imitating him. However, Suniel's strong reaction did not sit well with netizens.

In the video, Suniel Shetty could be seen reprimanding the artist for not mimicking him properly. Through his harsh words, the actor seemingly belittles the artist by telling him, “Yeh bachche ki tarah bol raha tha.". Despite the artist apologising, the Dhadkan actor cautions him to never mimic him again and advises him to watch his action films.

Suniel Shetty said, “Tab se yeh bhaisahab alag alag dialogues bol rahe hain jo meri awaaz mein hain hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry maine kabhi dekha hi nahi hai. Jab Suniel Shetty bolta hai toh ek mard ki tarah bolta hai… Yeh bachche ki tarah bol raha tha. Beta jab mimicry karte ho toh achi karni chahiye. Kharab nakal nahi karni chahiye. (This gentleman was mouthing dialogues which are not my voice. I have never seen such bad mimicry. When I speak, it sounds like a man, while he sounds like a boy. Son, when you do mimicry, do it well, don't do bad impressions.)."



The mimicry artist could be heard apologising to the actor and asserting that he was not trying to mimic him. To this, Suniel added, “Koshish karna bhi mat beta. Abhi bahut time hai Suniel Shetty banne mein. Peeche bal bandha ne kuch nahi hota… Abhi bacha hai, lagta hai Suniel Shetty ki action films dekhi nahi hai isne (Don't even try, kid. You've got a long way to go before you become Suniel Shetty. Tying your hair back doesn't make you one... Looks like you haven’t watched Suniel Shetty's action films.)."



