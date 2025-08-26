Updated 26 August 2025 at 08:39 IST
'Mard Ki Tarah Bolta...': Suniel Shetty Strokes Controversy Again, Blasts Mimicry Artist Over Poor Imitation | Watch Viral Video
Suniel Shetty has caught the attention of social media users yet again after a video of him losing his cool on a mimicry artist surfaced online.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Suniel Shetty was in Bhopal recently to partake in a Janmashtami event. In a now viral video, the actor could be seen losing his cool at a mimicry artist who was keeping the audience entertained by imitating him. However, Suniel's strong reaction did not sit well with netizens.
In the video, Suniel Shetty could be seen reprimanding the artist for not mimicking him properly. Through his harsh words, the actor seemingly belittles the artist by telling him, “Yeh bachche ki tarah bol raha tha.". Despite the artist apologising, the Dhadkan actor cautions him to never mimic him again and advises him to watch his action films.
Suniel Shetty said, “Tab se yeh bhaisahab alag alag dialogues bol rahe hain jo meri awaaz mein hain hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry maine kabhi dekha hi nahi hai. Jab Suniel Shetty bolta hai toh ek mard ki tarah bolta hai… Yeh bachche ki tarah bol raha tha. Beta jab mimicry karte ho toh achi karni chahiye. Kharab nakal nahi karni chahiye. (This gentleman was mouthing dialogues which are not my voice. I have never seen such bad mimicry. When I speak, it sounds like a man, while he sounds like a boy. Son, when you do mimicry, do it well, don't do bad impressions.)."
Also Read: Priyanka Congratulates Parineeti-Raghav As They Announce First Pregnancy
The mimicry artist could be heard apologising to the actor and asserting that he was not trying to mimic him. To this, Suniel added, “Koshish karna bhi mat beta. Abhi bahut time hai Suniel Shetty banne mein. Peeche bal bandha ne kuch nahi hota… Abhi bacha hai, lagta hai Suniel Shetty ki action films dekhi nahi hai isne (Don't even try, kid. You've got a long way to go before you become Suniel Shetty. Tying your hair back doesn't make you one... Looks like you haven’t watched Suniel Shetty's action films.)."
Also Read: Inspector Zende Trailer: Manoj Turns Tireless Cop To Nab 'Carl Bhojraj'
The video has gone viral with social media users expressing disappointment over the actor's behaviour. The video comes months after Suniel Shetty sparked a row by implying that mothers who opt for a C-section childbirth prefer comfort over the ‘natural delivery’.
Also Read: How Is Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Awez Darbar Related To Gauahar Khan?
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 26 August 2025 at 08:39 IST