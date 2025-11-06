Anunay Sood Dies: RJ Mahavash Shares Screenshot Of Last Conversation, Rumoured Girlfriend Shivani Parihar Pens Emotional Note

The passing of popular travel influencer and photographer, Anunay Sood, has come as a shock to his friends and followers alike. The news of his death was confirmed by his family via an Instagram statement. Anunay was 32 and was reportedly in Las Vegas at the time of his passing.

RJ Mahavash, who is an influencer herself and is known to share a cordial relationship with Anunay, took to her Instagram account to share an emotional note on his passing. She also shared a screenshot of her last conversation with the influencer, which included a voice message that he shared with her. She also added that the duo has made future plans to take a trip together.

In her note, RJ Mahavash wrote, "Anunay... My heart is sinking! We were just planning an F1 trip a few days back, and with a heavy heart, I heard this voice note again. A person so full of life.. always laughing, giggling.. still unable to process it." Expressing her disbelief further, she continued, “Abhi to msgs kr rha tha yr Vegas se tu. Rest in peace, buddy. Kisi ki life ka kuch nai pata hai. Please bas sabke sath bohot acche se raho, kisika dil mat dukhao. Tm jao to log tmhe anunay ke tarah yaad karein sirf accha.”

A screengrab of RJ Mahavash's post | Image: Instagram

After RJ Mahavash, Anunay Sood's rumoured girlfriend, Shivani Parihar, also took to her social media account to share a photo with Anunay along with a long, emotional note. Her post read, "I still can't believe you're gone. My heart feels heavy, and everything around me just feels empty." She further added, "You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything. I don't even know how to process this- it doesn't feel real. Every little thing reminds me of you- your laugh, your voice, your messages, everything."



A screengrab of Shivani's post | Image: Instagram

In her post, Shivani even hinted at taking her relationship with Anunay to the next level. She said, “One moment we were planning our forever, and now I'm here trying to understand how to live without you. I'll love you for the rest of my life, even if you're nit here anymore. You'll always be a part of me. I love you so much. Rip.”



The cause of Anunay Sood's sudden death remains unknown at the time.