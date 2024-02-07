English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

Anup Jalota Hums ‘Jai Shree Ram’ On A Flight To Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration

Anup Jalota was recently spotted on a flight to Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The bhajan samrat hummed Jai Shree Ram on the flight.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anup Jalota
Anup Jalota on a flight to Ayodhya | Image:Lhendup Gyatso/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anup Jalota is one of the celebrities who are invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. The devotional singer was captured on a flight travelling to Ayodhya. In a video now going viral on social media, the singer can be heard humming ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

Anup Jalota makes passengers croon to ‘Jai Shree Ram’ 

On January 19, Anup Jalota was caught boarding a plane to Ayodhya. The singer, popularly known for his bhajan Aisi Lagi Lagan, can be seen boarding the flight while chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’. He hummed the chanting as the passengers followed his lead and joined in. 

Sharing the post, a netizen wrote in the caption, “On a delayed flight to Ayodhya, as the last of the passengers board the aircraft, in walks Anoop Jalota.” Jalota enjoys a massive fan following among the devotional song consumers. The singer is best known for writing and lending his voice to bhajans. 

Anup Jalota and other celebrities invited for Pran Pratistha ceremony 

Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela receive their invitations for the Ram Temple inauguration | Image: Ram Charan team
 
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor receive their invitations for the Ram Temple inauguration | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram 
 

Anup Jalota is one of many celebrities invited to the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya. Apart from the Bhajan samrat, several other celebrities have also received an invitation to the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya. Earlier RRR actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela received their invitations to the ceremony. Other than them, Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hema Malini, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, War actor Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn among others have been invited for the temple inauguration on January 22. In the South, Rajinikanth, and Chiranjeevi among others expected to attend the event. 

Preparations underway for Ram Temple inauguration 

Preparations are in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.
(With inputs from agencies) 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

