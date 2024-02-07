Advertisement

Anupam Kher is among the several Indian celebrities who have been invited for the Ram Mandir Pran Parthistha in Ayodhya on January 22. Speaking to Republic, Kher expressed his excitement over the Ram Mandir inauguration. He said that he will "represent the entire kashmiri pandit community" at the temple consecration ceremony.

File photo of Anupam Kher | Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram

My name will be written in history: Anupam Kher on attending Ram Mandir consecration

Talking about his presence at the Ram Mandir, Kher had earlier shared that he will be representing his ancestors, especially his grandfather Pandit Amarnath ji in Ayodhya. He told us that he will be wearing his grandfather's pheran on the day of Ram Mandir consecration. He also shared that he has been preparing for the day since his grandfather's time and now that its is finally here, he is thrilled.

It is a very historic day tomorrow that Ram Lalla is coming home tomorrow. We Kashmiri Hindus are also displaced people and it is symbolic when I got to Ram Mandir tomorrow. In my mind I will take all those people who are not back home: Renowned Actor Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher)… pic.twitter.com/0wJZokzCCs — Republic (@republic) January 21, 2024

“I have been preparing for this since my grandfather's time. Of course, I am feeling thrilled and I am excited, but there is certain amount of calmness. I will get to wear pheran which my grandfather used to wear. My name might get written in history for other things, but it will also be for my presence at the Pran Pratishtha,” Kher shared in an interview with Republic.

Lord Ram is a way of life for me: Anupam Kher

The Kashmir Files actor further talked about his spiritual inclinations, adding, “Lord Ram is a way of life to me. This day had to come, glad it came in my lifetime. Ram Mandir is a reality and it is happening. I represent the entire kashmiri pandit community today.”

Apart from Kher, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have also received the invitation for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.