Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Host Puja Ceremony In Their London Home, Inside Photo Goes Viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently held a puja ceremony at their home in London. A photo of the couple, along with a friend, is now circulating on social media platforms. The purpose of the puja and other details remain unknown.

Inside photo of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's London home goes viral

On January 25, a photo of Virat and Anushka from their home in London began doing the rounds on social media. In the picture, the actress could be seen in an Indian attire, which she teamed with a white crop sweater. In the casual click, the actress could be seen with her tresses open.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, donned a white coloured kurta-pjyama set. He posed with his wife and another guest at the puja, who carried a child in her hand. Posting a picture from the ceremony online, the cricketer's fan club mentioned, “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Performed A Religious Ceremony At Their Home In London”. However, the authenticity of the photo and its recency could not be independently verified.



A screengrab of Anushka Sharma's post | Image: Instagram



The picture comes days after Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated the birthday of their daughter, Vamika, on January 11. Born in 2021, the firstborn of Anushka and Virat turned 5 this year. Taking to her Instagram stories on the day, the actress wrote, And I would not go back to any version of me that did not know you, my child. 11 January 2021." She shared the post without including a picture of any member of her family.



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are known to lead a private life. The actor-cricketer couple reportedly moved to London to live a life away from the public eye. They tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.