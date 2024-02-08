English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

AR Rahman Fan Dedicates Maa Tujhe Salaam To Him On Street

In a viral video, one of AR Rahman's fans dedicated the song Maa Tujhe Salaam to him and performed on the street, while the composer recorded it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
AR Rahman
AR Rahman records a song of his fan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
AR Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam is considered one of the classic songs of the music composer. Speaking of which, recently a video of an Oscar-winner composer went viral on the internet in which he can be seen recording a video of a fan singing the same song on the street.

AR Rahman's humble gesture toward his fan singing Maa Tujhe Salaam

In the viral video, a foreign fan of AR Rahman approached the singer, who can be seen sitting inside the car, and asked if she could sing a song for him. Rahman agrees and she starts singing one of his classic patriotic tracks Maa Tujhe Salaam, while playing the guitar on the street. On hearing her singing, Rahman took out his phone and started recording from the window of his car.

The foreign fan's name is Célinedee Matahari, she is French. She shared the viral video on her Instagram handle and expressed her gratitude. She wrote, "It was such an honor finally meeting the legend @arrahman thank you for letting me sing for you #india #bollywood #indian #arrahman #viral."

AR Rahman shakes a leg in Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan

For the very first time, the composer danced in one of his tracks titled Maanja Nee, also featuring Sivakarthikeyan. The song is composed by Rahman and sung by himself and his son, AR Ameen. The film clashed with Dhanush shatter Captain Miller on January 10.

Meanwhile, the singer is busy composing songs for Dhanush's upcoming film D50, Chamkila, Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein, Ram Charan starrer RC16, Kaal Haasan starrer Thug Life and Kadhalikka Neramillai. Not just Indian cinema, he is also composing songs for an Arabic film Baab. 
 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

