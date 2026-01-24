AR Rahman Performs Vande Matram At Sold Out Concert In Abu Dhabi After His 'Communal' Remark On Bollywood Sparks Row

Composer AR Rahman stirred a row over his recent statement in an interview in which he blamed ‘communal’ reasons for not getting work in Bollywood and called the Vicky Kaushal movie Chhaava 'divisive’. Amid the ongoing controversy, the composer performed at the Etihad Arena in the UAE on January 23. Filmmaker Shekar Kapur also attended the concert. Several photos and videos of the concert are now viral on social media. In one particular video, the composer could be heard performing one of his classics, Maa Tujhe Salaam.

Videos of Rahman performing Vande Matram go viral

AR Rahman's Abu Dhabi concert has got the internet talking. After courting controversy over his latest remark, the composer opened his concert with his famous song, Jana Gana Mana from Mani Ratnam’s Aayutha Ezhuthu. In the 4-hour-long concert, the Oscar-winning composer crooned his famous tracks and chartbusters, including Jai Ho.

The composer ended his show on a high note by performing his classic Vande Matram song. Videos of the same are now viral on social media. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who was in attendance at the concert, wrote, “What an exhilarating concert by AR Rahman at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi last night, packed to capacity. 20,000 people cheering, singing, dancing, and even crying to Rahman’s beautiful soulful songs.”



Also Read: Banned In Gulf Countries, UAE Man Travels To India To Watch Border 2

The concert videos come after Rahman claimed hat work from the Hindi film industry had slowed down for him in recent years and linked this to changes in the industry over the past eight years.



Also Read: Kiara's Old Comment On Beef, Porn Ban Goes Viral: It's Sad...