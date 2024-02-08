Archies actors Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina spotted together amid dating rumours

Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have got the rumour mills buzzing with their alleged romance. While the actors have kept their silence on their romance link-up, their frequent public spotting has fueled fire to the reports. Most recently, the actors, who recently made their debut in Archies were spotted attending a birthday party together.

Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina attend Aaliyah Kashyap’s birthday party together

On January 9, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were spotted together at a diner in Mumbai. The rumoured couple came together to celebrate the birthday party of their friend Aaliyah Kashyap. They were joined by their other friends in the celebration as well.

For the celebration, Khushi was dressed in muted winter colours. The actress donned a brown faux leather skirt paired with a white knitted sweater. Her rumoured boyfriend, Vedang on the other hand wore denim jeans teamed with a white shirt and layered with a black sweatshirt. The actors looked chic for the night out. Videos and photos of them together have been doing rounds on social media.

Khushi Kapoor say she is ‘just good friends’ with Vedang Raina

Khushi Kapoor recently appeared on an episode of a popular chat show. The actress spilled the beans on her career, family and love life. In a segment called The Rat Race, Khushi was asked, “So, conjecture goes that you are dating Vedang Raina?” To this, The Archies actress replied, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om, where a row of people saying ‘Om and I are just good friends’.” Khushi hinted that she is just ‘good friends’ with Vedang, which is a common way of diverting relationship-based questions.

A file photo of Khushi Kapoor with Vedang Raina | Image: Khushi Kapoor FC/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made their acting debut in the recent musical drama The Archies which debuted on Netflix. The film also marked the debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. The film is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s.

(With inputs from IANS)