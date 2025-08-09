Are Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Calling It Quits After Two Years Of Dating? Her Playlist Suggests So

Updated 9 August 2025 at 16:32 IST
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet defied all predictions and rumours when they finally made their love official about two years back. While the social media star and beauty entrepreneur Kylie had very little in common with the darling of Indie films, Timothee, the pair seemed head over heels in love and according to media reports, they were even discussing marriage.
However, it seems there is now trouble brewing in paradise.Kylie recently took to Instagram and shared two songs on her stories both of which are all about lost love and heartbreaks giving rise to break up rumours. It is also worth noting that the couple has not been spotted together for a month with their last public outing being their St. Tropez vacation.
On the work front, Timothee is busy shooting the highly anticipated Dune: Messiah in Prague while Kylie has stayed behind in the US with her kids Stormi and Aire that she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 9 August 2025 at 16:32 IST