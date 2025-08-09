'I'm Not Educated...': Meet Punjabi Comedian Who Became A Millionaire After Working In Bollywood And TV

The film industry has made many stars. Comic actors like Johnny Lever, Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav and many others have built their careers and empires by making people laugh onscreen. Another Punjabi comic actor has also flourished whose rags to riches story will inspire you.

Sudesh Lehri was first noticed by Indians on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3 followed by Comedy Circus. His stint on TV led him to do Bollywood movies like Ready with Salman Khan, Loveyaapa and Dream Girl 2.

Sudeh Lehri has featured in TV shows The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Comedy Circus | Image: Instagram

Lehri said, "I'm not educated", and that he had difficulty surviving in Mumbai as a Punjabi artist. But the rewards speak of his grit. Interesting how his aim was never to be a comedian and it "happened" to him by chance. He has now worked for more than two decades and continues to entertain fans with Laughter Chefs, in Kapil Sharma's show and Pati Patni Aur Panga with wife Mamta Lehri.

Lehri did not limit himself to the small screen. He ventured into Bollywood, with comic performances in Great Grand Masti and Jai Ho. His humble beginnings as a singer in an orchestra, where he admittedly earned ₹300-400 a day, stand in contrast to where he is now. About his art, he said that he initially wanted to make a mark as a singer but people appreciated his comic skills more. He used to mimic the singing style of artists and that got him the audiences' laughs. People appreciated his comedy more and he worked on his skills leading to much more fame and success.