'Are We Allowed To Make Indian Actresses Our...': Pakistani Ent Channel Head's Crass Remarks Spark Backlash

The tensions between neighbouring countries India and Pakistan have been soaring ever since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. In support, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its blanket ban on Indian artists collaborating with their Pakistani counterparts. Many Pakistani celebrities' Instagram handles have also been blocked in India and the movie Abir Gulaal, billed as Fawad Khan's "Bollywood debut", has been banned from release in India.

In the midst of the growing list of sanctions that India has imposed on Pakistan, a video of a Pak anchor and a journalist is going viral on social media. The alleged Pakistani news journalist openly expressed that he wants to take Indian actresses as s*x slaves. When asked who, he refrained from taking names.

In the video, Pakistani journalist Naeem Hanif asked Mabashir Luqman about his wish if a war breaks out between India and Pakistan. "Accha sir aapne ladne ka faisala kar liya hai, banduk uthane ka faisala kar liya hai. Khuda na khasta jung ho jaye. To khwaish kya hai apki?" (Okay sir, you've decided to fight, you've decided to pick up a gun. God forbid, if war happens. Then what is your wish?)

Mabashir replied by saying, "Main toh chaahta hoon aapke podcast ke jariye Ulema-E-Din se ek sawal puchho, Indian actresses agar hamari laundia ban ke aati hain toh hamein izajat hai laundi banane ki nahi?"(I want to ask the religious scholars through your podcast, if Indian actresses come as our s*x slaves, do we have permission to make them s*x slaves or not?).