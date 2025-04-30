Hania Aamir, Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan's Instagram Handle Banned In India After Crackdown On 'Provocative' Pakistani YT Channels

In a major step, the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities are now banned in India following the Pahalgam terror attack. On April 22, a group of terrorists gunned down innocent, unarmed tourists, claiming the lives of 26 and leaving several injured. In a stringent step, Insatgram accounts of several Pakistani artists like Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly and Ali Zafar have now been banned in India. This action follows the government directive of issuing a blanket ban on Pakistani artists and crew members in the film industry.

On April 30, accounts of several celebrities from Pakistan were disabled for Indian Instagram users. On searching for the celebrities on the social media platform, a message flashes, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content." However, at the time of publishing this copy, the accounts of Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan, Fahad Mustafa and Atif Aslam were still accessible.



Also Read: Bharti Singh Shares An Emotional Video On Pahalgam Terror Attack