Updated April 30th 2025, 21:50 IST

Hania Aamir, Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan's Instagram Handle Banned In India After Crackdown On 'Provocative' Pakistani YT Channels

Social media handles of Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and select other Pakistani actors have been banned in India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors blocked in India
In a major step, the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities are now banned in India following the Pahalgam terror attack. On April 22, a group of terrorists gunned down innocent, unarmed tourists, claiming the lives of 26 and leaving several injured. In a stringent step, Insatgram accounts of several Pakistani artists like Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly and Ali Zafar have now been banned in India. This action follows the government directive of issuing a blanket ban on Pakistani artists and crew members in the film industry.

On April 30, accounts of several celebrities from Pakistan were disabled for Indian Instagram users. On searching for the celebrities on the social media platform, a message flashes, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content." However, at the time of publishing this copy, the accounts of Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan, Fahad Mustafa and Atif Aslam were still accessible. 
 

Previously, multiple YouTube channels, including former cricketer Shahid Afridi's, were banned in India for spreading ‘provocative content’, spewing false narratives and targeting the Indian Armed Forces online. Pakistani news channels like Geo News, ARY News and Samaa TV are also banned. 

 

Published April 30th 2025, 21:33 IST

