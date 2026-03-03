Are You Also Added On Selena Gomez's Close Friends List On Instagram? Here's The Truth Behind Singer's Latest Social Media Move

Fans and followers of Selena Gomez woke up on Tuesday to being added to her close friends list. While a green circle usually appears upon a new story upload, a yellow bubble appeared around Selena's profile on March 3. The development created a strong buzz on social media, with her followers believing that the singer had added them to her close friend's list. However, the truth is far less amusing.

A screengrab of Selena Gomez's close friends story | Image: Instagram

What's behind the green/yellow bubble in Selena Gomez's Instagram story?

The yellow circle around Selena Gomez's Instagram story left all her friends and followers wondering. Once you open the story, it prompts, “Secret Friend.” The story opens with Selena saying, “Hey guys, welcome to my Secret Friends. If you want more secrets, go here,” which then directs to a link to the Friends Keep Secrets podcast page. The podcast is hosted by her husband, Benny Blanco, alongside Lil Dicky and Kristin.



While the story was a marketing gimmick, it sent a major wave of FOMO (fear of missing out) to people who were not following Selena. Social media users who were not following the actress could not see her stories. Thus, the promotional tool also benefited Selena in getting new followers. It must also be noted that the ‘secret' friends story was not visible to a select number of people, but all of her followers. However, the feature is unavailable for anyone else at the time.



