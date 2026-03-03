Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic USA Advance Booking Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Registers Clear Lead Over Yash's Period Drama 2 Weeks Before Release

The clash between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic is one of the most anticipated cinematic events of the year. Both movies will hit the big screens on March 19, coinciding with Eid. The box office clash of the movies is being dubbed as ‘Dhuroxic’. While the CBFC certifications and, ergo, the advance booking of the movies are yet to commence in India, it has already started in the USA. In the pre-sale collection, the Aditya Dhar directorial has registered a clear lead over the Ranveer Singh starrer.

Dhurandhar 2 sells exponentially more tickets than Toxic in the USA

A X (formerly Twitter) page has been sharing the advance booking collections of both Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 in the USA. As per initial trends, the Ranveer Singh starrer has amassed a much higher total in the pre-sales collection than Yash's period drama. However, the social media page, Let's Cinema, also reported that tickets for Dhurandhar 2 are available for 312 shows, while only 157 shows are available for Toxic.



As per the page, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed a total of $67122 in pre-sales, while Toxic has raked in $3902 in the USA for the first day of release. With the initial trends, it remains clear that the Aditya Dhar starrer is likely to get a much stronger start than Toxic, atleast in the USA. However, these are just the initial trends, and they might change closer to release.



Toxic registers a higher interest than Dhurandhar 2 in India

While the box office report paints a different picture, the BookMyShow interest rates show scales heavily tipped in Toxic's favour. As per the BookMyShow data, Toxic has registered over 485k interests at the time of publishing. Dhurandhar 2, on the other hand, has registered over 188k interests on the ticketing app. These figures are likely to undergo significant changes once the release date of the movies draws closer.