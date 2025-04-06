'Auto-Tune Singer' Jasleen Royal Addresses Heavy Trolling Over Coldplay Opening Acts | Watch

Singer Jasleen Royal opened for the British pop-rock band Coldplay when they performed in India last year. However, the opportunity of a lifetime went sideways as Jasleen failed to impress the crowd with her low-energy performances. Many trolled the Heeriye for her bad live vocals. Many labelled Jasleen as an "auto-tune singer". Now, Jasleen has reacted to the backlash over her opening acts for Coldplay for the first time.

In a video, Jasleen can be seen prepping for her performance at the DY Patil Stadium. Taking note of the criticism and addressing it in front of her team, she said, “Yaar, kal nahi hua tha. Kal problem kya hua tha? In-ears phat kyu rahe the mere? (It wasn’t fine yesterday. What was the problem yesterday? Why were my in-ears bursting?)."

Jasleen Royal and Chris Martin hug at Coildplay's concert in Mumbai | Image: Instagram

“After a certain point I can feel that it's time to go home. There's a lot of pressure. I'll die. I am still processing, there's a lot to process," she added.

Later in the video, when Jasleen was asked what she is most nervous about, she said, “I don't want people to think that she did not deserve to be here, or why is she here? We just want Coldplay! So, I am a self-taught musician and I know that I am not perfect. I keep learning and trying to better myself everyday. But I just want to put up a great show so that people have a great experience.” Her team can be seen cheering her up as she looks nervous before stepping up on the stage.

While opening for Coldplay at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Jasleen performed her songs like Love Love You Zindagi, Ranjha, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Heeriye and more. But her notes were off. In a cryptic post at the time, singer and composer Vishal Dadlani spoke about "individuals who can’t really sing". Since the timing of the post coincided with Jasleen's performance with Coldplay, many thought it was directed at her.