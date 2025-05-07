Rahul Vaidya On His Beef With Virat Kohli Fans After Calling Cricketer 'Joker': Jawab Toh Mile Na...

Singer Rahul Vaidya created a stir after he called Virat Kohli fans "bigger jokers than him". The Bigg Boss 14 contestant also slammed the fans of the cricketer for abusing him and his family. Rahul shared his views on the controversy surrounding a "like" from Virat's official Instagram handle on Avneet Kaur's photos posted on her fan pages.

As the social media exchange went viral, Virat issued a public clarification, blaming the like on Instagram's algorithm. Rahul posted a video, taking a jibe at Virat's explanation over the fiasco. He also mentioned that his Instagram handle has been blocked by the latter. About this, the paparazzi questioned him at the airport.

Rahul took jibes at Virat for liking Avneet Kaur's photos | Image: Instagram

Paparazzi questions Rahul Vaidya calling Virat Kohli "joker"

Asked how he could call Virat “pagal (crazy)”, he clarified that he said "joker". When asked again why he would say that, Rahul replied, "If I show you the screenshots, the kind of abuses that were directed at me, my family and my wife..." Rahul was asked if Virat abused his family, he said it was his fans.

A paparazzo again said, "Aap Virat Kohli ko ghalat bologe toh gaali denge na woh log." Rahul said, "I didn't say anything wrong to him. I'm the biggest fan of cricket. Kahi na kahi unhone block kyun kiya uska jawab toh mile na mujhe (He should speak up why he blocked me)?" One questioned him, "Unke paas itna time kahan hoga sir aapko block karne ka (Where will he have the time to block you)." Rahul replied, "To bas theek hai bas, humare paas toh bahut hai (Ok fine then, I've a lot of time)."

A smart PR move: Netizens see through Rahul Vaidya