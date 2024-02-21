Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty Glam Up In Inside Photo From Rakul-Jackky Sangeet

Guests were dressed up to the nines for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's sangeet night, which the saw the couple perfomring on a romantic song.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh Sangeet
Rakul Preet Singh Sangeet | Image:Rakul Preet Singh Fans/Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani hosted their Sangeet at the ITC Grand in South Goa on February 20. A photo of guses from the venue has surfaced online. It featured Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife Tahira Kashyap, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samikhsa. From the looks of it, the guests had loads of the fun at the couple's sangeet. 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 17:40 IST

