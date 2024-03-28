Ayushmann Khurrana Inaugurates Food Truck For Trans Community: It's A Step Towards Self Reliance

Advertisement

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is empowering the LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh by turning them into entrepreneurs. Ayushmann has invested in building food trucks for the community so that they can become self-reliant through food business. The food trucks are being called Sweekar, a relevant take on the importance of acceptance for the community in today's society.

Ayushmann calls for inclusion of the trans community

Speaking at Zirakpur after opening the food truck, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor told ANI, "This Food Truck has been inaugurated for a very special and peculiar reason that is to encourage and include the trans community in the society. It's a small step, more people, opinion leaders like me who think about society and are sensitive towards it should come forward and help them. They (trans) are an invisible and underprivileged community in our country and this food truck is a kind of push to make them self-reliant and financially independent so that they can find a place in the society."

Ayushmann on his social responsibility

Last year, during the Pride Month in June, Ayushmann had announced his decision to help LGBTQIA+ community by creating entrepreneurial opportunities for them. "According to me, an actor should try and have a social responsibility. It is the love of the people that put us in a position where we can do our bit to empower people and communities thereby raising awareness on important issues. I have always believed that inclusivity is the primary pillar for nation building," the Bala actor had shared.

"Every individual must do their bit to help as many people as possible. We have to also encourage others to do the same. Once we realise how symbiotic we are as a society and how we can only thrive by being together, we will achieve our bigger goal of creating a harmonious, co-existing world that celebrates diversity," he further added.