×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana Inaugurates Food Truck For Trans Community: It's A Step Towards Self Reliance

The food trucks are being called Sweekar, a relevant take on the importance of acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community in today's society.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana | Image:Ayushmann Khurrana/ Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is empowering the LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh by turning them into entrepreneurs. Ayushmann has invested in building food trucks for the community so that they can become self-reliant through food business. The food trucks are being called Sweekar, a relevant take on the importance of acceptance for the community in today's society.

Ayushmann calls for inclusion of the trans community

Speaking at Zirakpur after opening the food truck, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor told ANI, "This Food Truck has been inaugurated for a very special and peculiar reason that is to encourage and include the trans community in the society. It's a small step, more people, opinion leaders like me who think about society and are sensitive towards it should come forward and help them. They (trans) are an invisible and underprivileged community in our country and this food truck is a kind of push to make them self-reliant and financially independent  so that they can find a place in the society."

Ayushmann on his social responsibility

Last year, during the Pride Month in June, Ayushmann had announced his decision to help  LGBTQIA+ community by creating entrepreneurial opportunities for them. "According to me, an actor should try and have a social responsibility. It is the love of the people that put us in a position where we can do our bit to empower people and communities thereby raising awareness on important issues. I have always believed that inclusivity is the primary pillar for nation building," the Bala actor had shared.

Advertisement

"Every individual must do their bit to help as many people as possible. We have to also encourage others to do the same. Once we realise how symbiotic we are as a society and how we can only thrive by being together, we will achieve our bigger goal of creating a harmonious, co-existing world that celebrates diversity," he further added.

 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chauffeur

CARS24 driver-on-demand

a minute ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

3 minutes ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti On Chamkila

3 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

4 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar Ansari

6 minutes ago
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

India News LIVE

7 minutes ago
The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only.

Four held with mephedrone

10 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

11 minutes ago
ED Attack case: Shahjahan Sheikh Sent to Judicial Remand Till April 9

Shajahan Sheikh

12 minutes ago
Manipur

Working Day on Easter

12 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena

16 minutes ago
Inflation and growth

Core sector growth

17 minutes ago
CUET

UGC JEE-like exams

19 minutes ago
Death

Jharkhand fire incident

20 minutes ago
UP: Man Burned Alive By In-Laws in Mathura, Probe On

Man Burned Alive

21 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit As Chamkila

25 minutes ago
mallikarjun kharge, lalu yadav

INDI Alliance

30 minutes ago
UN

Russia UNSC Veto

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World11 hours ago

  3. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo