Updated March 1st, 2024 at 20:31 IST

B Praak Performs At Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding Bash, Shares Photos With Ranveer Singh: What A Vibe

B Praak took to the stage at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash last night and has now shared pictures alongside actor Ranveer Singh.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranveer Singh, B Praak
Ranveer Singh, B Praak | Image:Instagram
Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is gearing up to exchange vows with Radhika Merchant later this year in July. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple have begun and will continue until March 3. Gujarat’s Jamnagar is currently hosting the who’s who across all industries.

B Praak performs at Ambani-Radhika wedding

Before the official start of the ceremonies, a grand gala evening was hosted on February 29 and was attended by renowned personalities. Notably, the National award-winning singer entertained guests with his soulful voice. Praak has now shared some moments with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on social media.

 

 

Taking to his social media account on March 1, B Praak posted snapshots featuring himself and Ranveer Singh. In one image, both stars are radiating joy with Singh affectionately hugging the singer. Another photo captured Singh's spirit as he playfully interacted with Praak and planted a kiss on his ear.

Praising Singh as the 'perfect party starter,' Praak expressed gratitude for the actor's love and respect. B Praak captioned the post, “About Last Night. What A Star What A Person what A Vibe A And Perfect Party Starter @ranveersingh Paaaaaji Love You Thank You Soo Much For The Love And Respect.”

Ranveer while commenting under the post wrote, “Love you Paaji! Bada maza aaya! Raunak aa gayi mehfil mein aapki badaulat!” While Ranveer looked dashing in a white sweatshirt and cap, Praak wore an ornate blazer for the occasion.

 

 

Rihanna’s performance underway

The excitement for the festivities is roaring high as international pop sensation Rihanna is performing at the bash on the first day. This marked her debut performance in India. Additionally, attendees also enjoyed a mesmerising drone show earlier in the day.

Over the following days, the stage will reportedly witness electrifying performances by renowned artists including Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, Hariharan, and Pritam. Anant and Radhika will tie the knot on July 12.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 19:59 IST

