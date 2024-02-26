Advertisement

The Ambani family is busy preparing for the upcoming wedding of their youngest son, Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant. Scheduled for July 12 2024, the marriage promises to be a grand affair, preceded by a lavish pre-wedding celebration from March 1st to March 3rd, 2024. Reports suggest an extravagant lineup of performers to grace the festivities.

B Praak to take centre stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Renowned singer B Praak has been reportedly roped in by the Ambani family to entertain guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremonies. While specifics about his performance remain undisclosed, an event management company broke the news in a short statement. See here:-

B Praak has recently given some chart-topper songs such as Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge and Achha Sila Diya.

Arijit Singh and Rihanna to also entertain guests at pre-wedding celebrations?

Joining the lineup of performers at the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar are Bollywood sensation Arijit Singh and international pop icon Rihanna. However, their presence has also not been confirmed as of now.

Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to showcase dance moves

Adding to the star-studded affair, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also set to entertain attendees with their dance performances. Speculation also surrounds singer Diljit Dosanjh's involvement in the pre-wedding ceremonies. Recently, the couple was spotted at the Ambani residence in Jamnagar, purportedly rehearsing for their performances, as captured by an Ambani fan page.

The digital invite sent to all guests by the Ambani family read, “With hearts full of joy and excitement, we invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika at our home in Jamnagar. We look forward to having you with us to share in our joy, love, and laughter, and create memories that we’ll cherish forever.”