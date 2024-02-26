Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

B Praak To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding? Here's What We Know

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is around the corner and the first name of the performers circulating is B Praak.

Republic Entertainment Desk
B Praak, Anant-Radhika
B Praak, Anant-Radhika | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Ambani family is busy preparing for the upcoming wedding of their youngest son, Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant. Scheduled for July 12 2024, the marriage promises to be a grand affair, preceded by a lavish pre-wedding celebration from March 1st to March 3rd, 2024. Reports suggest an extravagant lineup of performers to grace the festivities.

B Praak to take centre stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Renowned singer B Praak has been reportedly roped in by the Ambani family to entertain guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremonies. While specifics about his performance remain undisclosed, an event management company broke the news in a short statement. See here:-

 

 

B Praak has recently given some chart-topper songs such as Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge and Achha Sila Diya.

Arijit Singh and Rihanna to also entertain guests at pre-wedding celebrations?

Joining the lineup of performers at the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar are Bollywood sensation Arijit Singh and international pop icon Rihanna. However, their presence has also not been confirmed as of now.

Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to showcase dance moves

 

 

Adding to the star-studded affair, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also set to entertain attendees with their dance performances. Speculation also surrounds singer Diljit Dosanjh's involvement in the pre-wedding ceremonies. Recently, the couple was spotted at the Ambani residence in Jamnagar, purportedly rehearsing for their performances, as captured by an Ambani fan page.

The digital invite sent to all guests by the Ambani family read, “With hearts full of joy and excitement, we invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika at our home in Jamnagar. We look forward to having you with us to share in our joy, love, and laughter, and create memories that we’ll cherish forever.”

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 18:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

6 minutes ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

2 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

2 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

2 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

2 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

2 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

2 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

2 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

18 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

18 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Finance Minister chairs meeting with 50 fintechs

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Redevelopment of Katra Railway Station

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. AI to push India’s travel and tourism industry in the next decade: Sabre

    Travel12 minutes ago

  4. Food delivery apps strain quick service restaurants, recovery uncertain

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali: Fresh FIR Filed Against Shahjahan After HC Pulls Up Mamata

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo