Badshah-Isha Rikhi Announce Divorce 5 Months After Secret Marriage, Request Privacy

Rapper Badshah and actress Isha Rikhi have been in the news since they tied the knot in a secret ceremony in March 2026. However, the happiness didn't last, and soon they started experiencing trouble in paradise. In July, Isha shared several cryptic posts on her social media handle hinting that the couple is living separately. Early Tuesday, Badshah confirmed the rumours with a divorce announcement. He shared a joint statement and revealed that the decision has been made with mutual respect.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce separation

Badshah took to his Instagram stories and shared a post that reads, "I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time."

"This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship," he added.

This has come after the actress opened up about 'silent battles' and choosing 'courage over fear'.

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Rumours are rife that she is entering the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi's hush-hush wedding

Badshah and Isha got married in a secret wedding in March 2026 after reportedly dating for four years. Their wedding became the talk of the town when Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared the photos from the ceremony.

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In the photos and videos, the couple was dressed in traditional ensembles and were seen participating in customary rituals.

Who is Isha Rikhi?