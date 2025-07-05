5 Most Expensive Indian Films: 2 Movies Based On Ramayana, Can You Guess The Other 3?

Ramayana's first glimpse was released by the makers on July 3. The magnum opus based on the Hindu epic will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravan and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. The movie will be released in two parts on consecutive Diwali of 2026 and 2027. The first glimpse of the movie raised cine-goers for the mythological drama. The extravagant special effects and the star-studded cast of Ramayana have also piqued the audience's intrigue about the movie.

What is the real budget of Ramayana?

While some publications reported that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is mounted on a budget of ₹600 crore, sources close to the producer, Namit Malhotra, confirmed that in total, the two movies have been made on a budget of ₹1600 crore. The insider in the know told Bollywood Hungama, “While Ramayana 1 is being made on a budget of Rs. 900 crore, the second part of Ramayana has a cost of Rs. 700 crore. The reason for the reduction in the budget for part two is a result of a large investment in asset and world creation for part one, leaving just the action sequences for the second instalment. The characters built and designed alongside the set pieces will continue to be a part of the second instalment." The budget of the grand spectacle excludes the print and promotion. The source also informed the publication that the makers of Ramayana are confident of recovering the budget and even making a profit, especially with the global release plan.

What are the top 5 most expensive films ever made in India?

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana has surpassed Kalki 2898 AD to become the most expensive Indian film ever. Check out the other 4 most expensive films in India:

Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie is set in a dystopian land. Released in 2024, the Telugu movie featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. A sequel to the film is in the works. As per Forbes India, the movie is made on a budget of ₹600 crore.

2.0

S. Shankar's directorial was released in 2018. Starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, the movie also features Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The publication has reported that the Tamil movie was touted on a budget of ₹570 crore.

RRR

The pan-Indian movie, which received global acclaim, is currently the fourth most expensive Indian movie. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR and directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie is made on a budget of ₹550 crore.

Adipurush