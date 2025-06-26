Bezos-Sanchez Wedding: Why Attending the Venetian Extravaganza Would Be A PR Disaster For The Hollywood A-Listers

The celebrities attending the Bezos-Sanchez wedding, which is going to be no less than a royal affair, might as well be saying ‘Let them eat cakes’ to the locals who are putting up a strong resistance against the extravagant soiree that is disrupting the city life, highlighting income inequality, and causing strain on the fragile and historic landmarks of the city, and creating a huge carbon footprint.

Why are the citizens of Venice protesting against the Bezos-Sanchez wedding

The protest against the lavish wedding is a reflection of broader issues that have been raised by the people of Venice.

Firstly, the locals are furious about the privatization of the historic city’s public spaces due to the high profile wedding. Bezos has almost taken over the entire city for his upcoming nuptials. The canals are blocked and the water-taxis are all booked out.

Keeping in tune with the same, the Venice residents have also taken this opportunity to speak up about the issues of over tourism plaguing the city. As one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, Venice sees a deluge of tourists every summer resulting in the local population being pushed out.

Residents have also expressed their concern over the influx of multiple private jets and several mega yachts including Bezos’ own $50 million one Koru on the fragile city structures along with the carbon footprint of the whole event.

Finally, the lavish spending on the wedding has also highlighted the income inequality with citizens criticizing the concentration of wealth and demanded increased tax for Bezos.

A PR nightmare for Hollywood bigwigs in the making

With the protests gaining a strong momentum, the Hollywood A-listers who have been invited as guests for the grand affair are on the precipice of a PR disaster. The pictures of them toasting the couple with champagne flutes in hand atop Bezos’ personal yacht Koru, surrounded by protestors on all sides is sure to invite backlash and serious social media outrage.

Apart from coming off as completely out-of-touch and tone deaf, it would also pave the way for climate hypocrite accusations. In fact some of the guests, such as, Leonardo DiCaprio have already been accused of the same due to their usage of private jets for leisure while advocating for a stronger climate action.