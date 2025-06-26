Bezos-Sanchez Wedding: Why Attending the Venetian Extravaganza Would Be A PR Disaster For The Hollywood A-Listers

Updated 26 June 2025 at 17:49 IST
The celebrities attending the Bezos-Sanchez wedding, which is going to be no less than a royal affair, might as well be saying ‘Let them eat cakes’ to the locals who are putting up a strong resistance against the extravagant soiree that is disrupting the city life, highlighting income inequality, and causing strain on the fragile and historic landmarks of the city, and creating a huge carbon footprint.
Why are the citizens of Venice protesting against the Bezos-Sanchez wedding
The protest against the lavish wedding is a reflection of broader issues that have been raised by the people of Venice.
A PR nightmare for Hollywood bigwigs in the making
With the protests gaining a strong momentum, the Hollywood A-listers who have been invited as guests for the grand affair are on the precipice of a PR disaster. The pictures of them toasting the couple with champagne flutes in hand atop Bezos’ personal yacht Koru, surrounded by protestors on all sides is sure to invite backlash and serious social media outrage.
Apart from coming off as completely out-of-touch and tone deaf, it would also pave the way for climate hypocrite accusations. In fact some of the guests, such as, Leonardo DiCaprio have already been accused of the same due to their usage of private jets for leisure while advocating for a stronger climate action.
Owing to these concerns, reports are rife that some celebrities have decided to join the celebration, however nothing has been confirmed yet.
