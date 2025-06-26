Shocking! Theatre Ceiling Collapses During Kuberaa Screening In Telangana? Video Goes Viral

Kuberaa, headlined by Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna, hit the big screens on June 20. A screening of the film at a Telangana theatre reportedly turned tragic when a part of the ceiling fell on the cinemagoers. Shocking visuals from the theatre have surfaced online.

Movie watch turns horrifying for Kuberaa viewers

A video surfaced on June 26, showing a part of the ceiling of Mukund theatre in Telangana dropping while a show of Kuberaa was ongoing. The incident reportedly took place at night, and several people sustained major injuries during the premiere. As per M9 News, the audience members got into a scuffle with the theatre owner over negligence. The theatre owners are yet to state the matter.



Also Read: Hania, Who Opposed India's Operation Sindoor, Faces Internet's Fury

As per reports, those injured in the unfortunate incident were rushed to the nearby hospital. No major casualties have been reported in the accident yet. This has also brought attention to the worrying conditions of single-screen theatres after multiplexes have taken over.



Also Read: Sardaar Ji 3: What Is The Budget Of Diljit Dosanjh's Controversial Film?

Kuberaa eyes ₹70 crore mark in the first week of release

Kuberaa opened to a decent ₹14.75 crore at the domestic box office. The film pulled audiences to housefull theatres and garnered a strong positive response, which translated into successful box office numbers. On the first Saturday, Kuberaa raked in ₹16.5 crore, followed by ₹17.35 crore on Sunday. In its theatrical run till now, the movie has amassed a total of ₹66.84 crore.



Also Read: Mika Singh And B Praak Slam Diljit Dosanjh Amid Sardaarji 3 Controversy