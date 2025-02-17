Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Writer Manoj Santoshi Is Battling Critical Liver Condition, Actress Kavita Kaushik Shares Health Update

Popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is one of the most loved shows on TV. It continues to entertain its audience with its rib-tickling punch lines and storyline as well. Manoj Santoshi, the writer of the show, is battling severe liver condition. Actress Kavita Kaushik has shared an update in regard to this.

Kavita Kaushik requests fans to pray for Manoj Santoshi, shares video

Kavita Kaushik took to her Instagram handle and shared a video. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, “You may know him as the writer of Bhabhi ji ghar par hai, Happu paltan, jeeja ji chatth par , Madam may i come in , last few episodes of f.i.r , office office and various other comedies…. Today i ask you all to Pray for Manoj Santoshi.. as he is in the hospital with a crumbling liver, Angels like @binaiferkohli and her entire team is fighting to save him, pls pray for this wonderful human, big shout out to the amazing @shilpa_shinde_official for taking care of him."

Fans expressed their concern and wished for his speedy recovery. One user wrote in the comment section, “OMG Kavita ..this is shocking..our go to writer in indian comedy space. I have seen him doing magic in Bhabhiji ghar pe hain. He would lift a normal scene and make it a laugh riot. Unparalleled. Prayers for his recovery”. Another user wrote, “Wish him speed recovery. I wish him to made us many more years , Get well soon”. “Ye song to FiR me ayaa thaa sach FiR ki yaad dilaadi. Didi ab toh FIR karne suru kardo meri maa. Ab raha nai jaa raha FIR ke bina”.

Who is Manoj Santoshi?

Manoj Santoshi is a renowned writer who has written shows including Happy Ki Ultan Paltan, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, May I Come in Madam?, Tere Mer Tedha Medha, Lage Raho Chachu and Madam Ki Paathshala among others.

File photo of Manoj Santoshi | Source: Instagram