Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's Actioner Makes A Strong Opening In India, Mints ₹41 Crore
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Overseas, the film grossed a total of ₹30 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹78.27 crore.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor Thalapathy Vijay's final film screened in theatres after struggling to receive CBFC certification for months. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. However, one thing remained common - they praised Vijay for his performance in the film. Several viral videos show his ardent fans crying while watching him one last time on the big screen. They left the theatres with heavy hearts. Well, this all transpired into good business on the opening day.
The actioner made a promising start in both domestic and overseas markets, living up to trade analysts' expectations. They predicted the film would gross around ₹80 crore at its global opening. And well, the film made its worldwide opening at ₹78.27 crore.
Jana Nayagan box office collection day 1
According to Sacnilk, Vijay starrer collected ₹41 crore net while the gross total stands at ₹48.27 crore on the first day of release in India. Tamil version dominated the market by earning ₹36.50 crore, followed by the Telugu version at ₹2.75 crore and the Hindi version at ₹1.75 crore.
Overseas, the film grossed a total of ₹30 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹78.27 crore. However, the film couldn't beat The GOAT's worldwide opening record, which collected ₹99.39 crore. While it made a promising start, it couldn't overtake Tamil box office giants like Jailer, Leo and The GOAT.
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There can be several factors, such as movie leaks, long delays in release and more.
Meanwhile, the positive word of mouth might help the business of the film over the weekend.
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All about Jana Nayagan
Helmed by H. Vinoth and bankrolled by KVN Productions. Apart from Vijay, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani in pivotal roles. The film is a partial remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.
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