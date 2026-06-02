Bigg Boss 19 Fame Pranit More Reacts To Controversy Over 'Date Ke Paise Vasool Toh Karunga' Crowdwork Clip

Stand up comic and Bigg Boss 19 fame Pranit More's recent show has courted controversy. While Pranit did crowdwork, one of the attendees of his show mentioned how he thought of "recovering" the money he spent on his date with a woman, implying he was expecting sexual favours in return. "₹370 ki biryani khayi hogi humnein. Fir woh kehti ghar chod aao. ₹370 lage hain wasool toh karunga main," Pranit's show attendee said as the crowd laughed on.

To this, Pranit said, "Peak Gurugram content." This clip from Pranit's show has been circulating widely on social media, with many calling harassment disguised as comedy "unacceptable". "That pathetic video is also a life lesson for girls, not only to choose carefully whom they go on a date with (sic)," read a comment on the now viral clip. Another said, "No one holding the comedian accountable for posting this and encouraging this behavior as normal and funny (sic)."

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Pranit shared a clarification on his Instagram Stories, which read, "I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part. Live crowdwork often involves reacting in real time, but that's not an excuse. I take the feedback seriously and will be more thoughtful in how I handle similar situations going forward."

He added, "We've also removed the video from all our platforms, as I don't want to amplify or normalize those views. I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologize for whatever happened, and I'll take this lesson forward. I'm human, and like anyone else, I'm constantly learning. Being called out when I get something wrong doesn't make me smaller but it helps me grow. I accept that I could have handled this better and I'll be more mindful that I never unintentionally support or normalize such views in the future."