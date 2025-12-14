After Dhanush, His Brother Selvaraghavan Headed For Divorce? Wife Gitanjali Drops Big Hint

Filmmaker and actor Selvaraghavan and his wife Gitanjali have sparked divorce rumours after the latter deleted all their couple and family pictures from her Instagram handle, in a move that surprised everyone. The couple married in 2011 and is parents to three kids - a daughter and two sons. As they continue to stay silent on their separation hearsay, an old interview of Selvaraghavan is going viral in which he talked about revealing his "most terrible moment" in a few months. Many are suspecting that the Aaryan star dropped a hint about his impending split from his wife months ago with this comment, and that the two have formally begun their separation process.

While Gitanjali has seemingly deleted all her photos with Selvaraghavan from her Instagram handle, the Telugu and Tamil actor hasn't. In the old, now-viral interview, Selvaraghavan was asked to reveal his most terrible moment. In response, he said, "You will know in 6 months. I almost got buried in the graveyard but its the love for my job & craft that makes me raise every time (sic)."

Netizens are now bringing back this quote and speculating about Selvaraghavan and Gitanjali's married life. Selvaraghavan is Tamil star Dhanush's brother. Social media users pointed out that last year, Dhanush also finalised his divorce from his ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and now, his brother appears to be navigating a rough patch in his marital life.

Selvaraghavan and Gitanjali still follow each other on Instagram. Last year, in July, Selvaraghavan posted an anniversary wish for his wife. This year, he shared no such post. This has also triggered their divorce rumours. Selvaraghavan is currently working on two directorials - 7G Rainbow Colony 2 and Mental Manadhil, starring GV Prakash in the lead. He will be seen as an actor in Dennis Manjunath's Manithan Deivamagalam.