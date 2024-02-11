Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 11th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Blake Lively Takes A Jibe At Husband Ryan Reynolds For Wearing Her Clothes

Blake Lively teased her husband Ryan Reynolds in her Instagram Story for copying her style after he tagged her in a photo with his mom.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Blake Lively isn't impressed that her husband Ryan Reynolds is stealing her look. The Gossip Girl alum, 36, teased her husband in her Instagram Story for copying her style after he tagged her in a photo with his mom and shared a funny quip. In the photo that Lively reposted, Reynolds and his mother, Tammy Reynolds, could be seen posing while taking a photo on the beach. 

Blake Lively trolls Ryan Reynolds 

In the shot, the Deadpool actor wore beige pants and a pink-and-white striped sweater with a large smiley face printed on the front, which Lively sported in public in 2022. As for his mother, she wore a blue dress with flowers and posed with her hand on her hip, a pose which Ryan attributed to his wife, writing, “Just realised @blakelively coached my mom on posing for photos.”

As per People, Blake responded to the joke by dishing out her own. “And when did you realise you were wearing my clothes? Just curious”, she wrote.

Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds outing with Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid

The pair is not only in sync with their jokes but also with their style on and off the red carpet. They have notably worn coordinated outfits, including while stepping out to social events in New York City last year.

In September, Lively and Ryan sported complementary pastel looks while attending dinner with close friends Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz, and Channing Tatum at an Italian restaurant.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published February 11th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

