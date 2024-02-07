English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Brazilian Singer Dani Li Dies Aged 42 After Complications During Liposuction Surgery

Dani Li, who rose to fame with songs like Eu sou da Amazonia, had her breasts, back, and belly reduced through liposuction surgery.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dani Li
Dani Li | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Brazilian pop singer Dani Li, whose real name was Danielle Fonseca Machado, died at the age of 42 after complications during a liposuction procedure. The vocalist, who rose to fame with songs like Eu sou da Amazonia, had her breasts, back, and belly reduced. Regretfully, she had problems during the procedure, which required hospitalization. Actual cause of her death is still unknown, and an inquiry is in progress.

Dani Li's husband issues statement 

After complications from the procedure, that took place in Pinhais, Brazil, Dani had to be taken to a hospital in nearby Curitiba. Marcelo Mira, Dani's husband, broke the news of her passing on Friday, January 26. “We are very shaken by all this. The burial will be on Saturday,” said her husband, as per Metro. The couple also shared a 7-year-old daughter.

Born in the Amazonian jungle of Afuá, Dani started singing at the age of five. After participating in talent shows in her hometown, she moved to Macapá, which is about four hours away by boat, at the age of 17. There, she founded the brega group Banda Sensação, which plays Brazilian pop music.

She met poet Osmar Júnior in 2008, who later became her producer and gave her the breakthrough hit that took her to the heights of fame. Her most recent song was only released two months ago. There have been reports that she paid £4,000 for the cosmetic procedure.

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Monkey Fever: Important Facts To Know About This Fatal Disease

    Lifestyle Health11 minutes ago

  4. Nadella highlights AI's role in India's development

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Announces 1-Day Extension of Budget Session

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement