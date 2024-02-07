Advertisement

Brazilian influencer Mila De Jesus, best known for sharing her weight loss journey with her social media community, has reportedly passed away. The news was shared by the Jesus' daughter Anna Clara via her mother's official Instagram handle. Mila De Jesus' cause of death has not been revealed.

Mila De Jesus dead at 35



On January 16, Mila De Jesus' Instagram account was officially updated with a black and white photo of the influencer coupled with news of her death. The announcement was made by one of her four children, Anna Clara. While the post requested the influencer's online community to respect the family's privacy during this tragic time, no further details were shared about the cause of her death. Mila De Jesus was just 35 at the time of her reported passing.

A translation of the note atop the black and white photo read, 'It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila de Jesus this Friday. In this moment of pain, respect family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila who will miss her a lot.' A translation of a separate caption to the photo read, 'We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us Thank you' followed by a red heart emoticon.

Who was Mila De Jesus?



Born in Brazil and a resident of Boston, Massachusetts, Mila De Jesus' niche was weight loss - something that came into effect after she underwent bariatric surgery in October of 2017, as per a PEOPLE report. Mila had built an online community which was 59,000 strong on Instagram and 103,000 strong on YouTube. She is survived by her four children and husband George Kowszik.

Mila and George exchanged vows as recently as September of 2023, three months before her unexpected passing.