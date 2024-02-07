English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 21:35 IST

Mila De Jesus, Brazilian Influencer, Dies Aged 35 Three Months Post Marriage

Brazilian influencer Mila De Jesus has passed away at the age of 35. The news was shared by the weight loss guru's daughter on her social media handle.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mila De Jesus
Mila De Jesus | Image:miladejesusofficial/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Brazilian influencer Mila De Jesus, best known for sharing her weight loss journey with her social media community, has reportedly passed away. The news was shared by the Jesus' daughter Anna Clara via her mother's official Instagram handle. Mila De Jesus' cause of death has not been revealed.

Advertisement

Mila De Jesus dead at 35


On January 16, Mila De Jesus' Instagram account was officially updated with a black and white photo of the influencer coupled with news of her death. The announcement was made by one of her four children, Anna Clara. While the post requested the influencer's online community to respect the family's privacy during this tragic time, no further details were shared about the cause of her death. Mila De Jesus was just 35 at the time of her reported passing.

Advertisement


A translation of the note atop the black and white photo read, 'It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila de Jesus this Friday. In this moment of pain, respect family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila who will miss her a lot.' A translation of a separate caption to the photo read, 'We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us Thank you' followed by a red heart emoticon.

Advertisement

Who was Mila De Jesus?


Born in Brazil and a resident of Boston, Massachusetts, Mila De Jesus' niche was weight loss - something that came into effect after she underwent bariatric surgery in October of 2017, as per a PEOPLE report. Mila had built an online community which was 59,000 strong on Instagram and  103,000 strong on YouTube. She is survived by her four children and husband George Kowszik.

Advertisement

Mila and George exchanged vows as recently as September of 2023, three months before her unexpected passing. 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  2. Army Jawan Beaten, Stripped, Turban Tossed at Chandigarh Police Station?

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  4. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  5. PSG vs Brest Live Streaming details

    Sports 11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement