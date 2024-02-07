Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 28th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

Breaking Bad Actor Bryan Cranston Shares Secret To A Successful Marriage At Argylle London Premiere

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston has opened up about his marriage. Giving some advice, he said, "Marry the right person."

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bryan Shares Secret To A Successful Marriage At Argylle London Premiere
Bryan Shares Secret To A Successful Marriage At Argylle London Premiere | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Bryan Cranston, well-known for his role in Breaking Bad, has shared the secret to a successful marriage. The actor has been married to actress Robin Dearden since 1989. The actor recently attended the London premiere of his latest film Argylle where he opened up about spending more than three decades with his wife and his desire to spend more time with her.

Bryan Cranston reveals the secret of his successful marriage

While offering some relationship advice, Bryan said, “Marry the right person.” He further added, “I think there are five things that you should look for in a mate. Whatever those five things are to you, you need those five things. After that, let it go. We’re never going to be completely alike on everything. Someone said, ‘You don’t go shopping with your wife?’ I go, ‘No! Why would I do that? I don’t like it!’ I just don’t like it and she doesn’t like things that I like to do either.”

According to reports,  the couple first met on the set of the 1980s TV series Airwolf and tied the knot on July 8, 1989.

Bryan to take a break from acting?

Earlier, Bryan took to his Instagram handle to clarify his comment on taking retirement from acting by 2026. This came in as the actor had disclosed in an interview with British GQ that he plans to step away from the entertainment industry. However, later he revealed that he will be taking a break from showbiz and will not retire. 

Speaking about the same, Bryan said, “At some point I want to slow it down.” He added, “I want to have more life experiences, I want to travel, I want to feel it. When you’re working, I’ve been working for the last 25 years nonstop and that’s not real life. And I really do feel like I want more real life experiences. I want to adjust the relationship that the industry has with me and also that it’s created for my marriage. I just want to kind of level that out and experience something new.”

Bryan Cranston rose to fame for playing the role of Walter White in the hit crime drama show titled Breaking Bad. His performance in the series earned him several accolades. He won a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award among others. 

With inputs from IANS

Published January 28th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

