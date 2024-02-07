Advertisement

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi recently took to his social media handle to congratulate the Grammy winners 2024. PM Modi congratulated Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh V, and Ganesh Rajagopalan on their success at the the Grammys. The 2024 Grammy Awards was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Grammy 2024 winners

PM Narendra took to his official X handle to pen a congratulatory note for the Grammy 2024 winners. He wrote, “Congratulations Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh, and Ganesh Rajagopalan on your phenomenal success at the #GRAMMYs! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hardwork you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music.”

Fusion band Shakti wins at Grammys

Shakti, a fusion music group comprising tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and singer Shankar Mahadevan, has won the 2024 Grammy Award for best global music album for 'This Moment'.

The album features founding member, guitarist John McLaughlin alongside Hussain, Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram.

Shakti's 'This Moment', the group's first studio album in more than 45 years, was released to critical acclaim in June 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)



