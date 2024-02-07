Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

India Is Proud: PM Modi Congratulates Grammy Winners Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain And Others

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi recently took to his social media handle to congratulate the Grammy winners 2024 including Zakir Hussain and others.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of PM Narendra Modi
A file photo of PM Narendra Modi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi recently took to his social media handle to congratulate the Grammy winners 2024. PM Modi congratulated Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh V, and Ganesh Rajagopalan on their success at the the Grammys. The 2024 Grammy Awards was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. 

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Grammy 2024 winners

PM Narendra took to his official X handle to pen a congratulatory note for the Grammy 2024 winners. He wrote, “Congratulations Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh, and Ganesh Rajagopalan on your phenomenal success at the #GRAMMYs! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hardwork you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music.”

Fusion band Shakti wins at Grammys

Shakti, a fusion music group comprising tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and singer Shankar Mahadevan, has won the 2024 Grammy Award for best global music album for 'This Moment'.

Advertisement

The album features founding member, guitarist John McLaughlin alongside Hussain, Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram.

Shakti's 'This Moment', the group's first studio album in more than 45 years, was released to critical acclaim in June 2023.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)


 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement