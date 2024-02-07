English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Poonam Pandey Is Alive! Actress' Death A Stunt To Spread Awareness About Cervical Cancer

Poonam Pandey shared a post on social media quashing rumours about her death. She claimed it was a way to create awareness about cervical cancer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey | Image:Instagram/poonampandeyreal
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Update: Poonam Pandey is alive. The controversial actress and adult film star shared a couple of posts on social media putting rumours of her death to rest. On Friday, February 2, a post on her Instagram handle read that she had died at 32 from cervical cancer. This prompted a flurry of reactions on social media, with some expressing their doubt over the authenticity of the news. On Saturday, Poonam shared that it was a way for her to spread awareness about cervical cancer, a common disease affecting women globally.

Poonam says ‘I’m alive' 

“I'm alive,” Poonam said in a video, adding, “Unfortunately, I cannot say that about hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their due to cervical cancer. It's just they could not do anything about it because they had no idea what to do. I'm here that unlike other cancer, cervical cancer is preventable. All you have to do is get your tests done and you have to get HPV vaccine. We can do this and a lot more that no more lives are lost to this disease.”

News of Poonam's death came a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government’s plans to focus on vaccination against cervical cancer for girls aged 9 to 14 as part of her interim Budget 2024. 

Netizens express doubt over Poonam's death

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 12:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News37 minutes ago

  2. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  3. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement