Update: Poonam Pandey is alive. The controversial actress and adult film star shared a couple of posts on social media putting rumours of her death to rest. On Friday, February 2, a post on her Instagram handle read that she had died at 32 from cervical cancer. This prompted a flurry of reactions on social media, with some expressing their doubt over the authenticity of the news. On Saturday, Poonam shared that it was a way for her to spread awareness about cervical cancer, a common disease affecting women globally.

Poonam says ‘I’m alive'

“I'm alive,” Poonam said in a video, adding, “Unfortunately, I cannot say that about hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their due to cervical cancer. It's just they could not do anything about it because they had no idea what to do. I'm here that unlike other cancer, cervical cancer is preventable. All you have to do is get your tests done and you have to get HPV vaccine. We can do this and a lot more that no more lives are lost to this disease.”

News of Poonam's death came a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government’s plans to focus on vaccination against cervical cancer for girls aged 9 to 14 as part of her interim Budget 2024.

Netizens express doubt over Poonam's death