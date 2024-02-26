Updated February 26th, 2024 at 17:18 IST
Pankaj Udhas, Padma Shri Awardee, Dies At 72 Due To Prolonged Illness
Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for Chitthi Aayee Hai and Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, died in Mumbai on Monday following prolonged illness.
Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas died on February 26 due to prolonged illness, his daughter Nayab confirmed. He was 72 and died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said. Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including Naam, Saajan and Mohra, died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said.
Pankaj Udhas succumbs to prolonged illness
Nayab shared a post on social media confirming her father's death. The post read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas on February 26 due to prolonged illness." His last rites will be held on Tuesday.
Fans pay tribute to Pankaj Udhas
Soon after Nayab shared the post, his fans flooded the comments section with tribute messages. A fan wrote, "Can’t believe this devastated by this news. The most kind & loving Shri Pankaj Udhas ji ! May almighty give strength to you @nayaabudhas @ojasadhiya & the whole family in these difficult times. Prayers." Another wrote, " am terribly sorry and this is devastating! May his soul rest in peace. I know no words can pacify, however I pray that almighty gives your family the strength to deal with the irreparable loss of Sh. Udhasji"
Timeless melodies of Pankaj Udhas?
In his career spanning four decades, the late singer lent his voice to evergreen film songs including Chitthi Aayee Hai and Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise. He started his career with the release of ghazal album Aahat in 1980 and subsequently recorded many hits like Mukarar in 1981, Tarrannum in 1982, Mehfil in 1983, Pankaj Udhas Live at Royal Albert Hall in 1984, Nayaab in 1985 and Aafreen in 1986. In 2006, Pankaj Udhas was awarded Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award.
